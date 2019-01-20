Within 100 days, all those oppressed will be free, says Rahul Gandhi

on Sunday vowed that within 100 days, all unemployed youth, oppressed farmers and other neglected people will be freed from the BJP government's "tyranny and incompetence."

The president's comments were in reply to Modi's "Bachao, Bachao" remark on the anti-BJP rally held in Kolkata.

Taking to his handle, Rahul said, "Your Highness, The cries for help are the cries of millions of unemployed youth; of farmers in distress; of oppressed Dalits & Adivasis; of persecuted minorities; of in ruin; begging to be freed from your tyranny & incompetence. In 100 days they will be free."

On Saturday, Modi slammed the TMC-organised rally in Kolkata. While questioning the basis of their unity, said that participants of the rally just wanted to save themselves.

"They have all gathered there and are shouting 'Bachao, Bachao, Bachao'," Modi said.

It is noteworthy that along with skipped the mega rally, which was attended by Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin, Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav, and (RLD) chief among others.

