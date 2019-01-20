Opposition parties forming alliance in fear of losing polls to PM Modi: Gadkari

Poking fun at the recently held anti-BJP rally in Kolkata, for Road Transport and Highways on Sunday said that the Opposition parties are forming an alliance because they are in fear of losing the upcoming to the (BJP) and

"Today, centres on fear. Those who never used to look into each other's eyes are coming together. They are in fear of losing to the BJP and Modi," Gadkari said at the 'Bhim Vijay Sankalp' rally in

Gadkari also said that members of the party have only spoken about removing poverty, however, only the BJP is working to eradicate poverty.

"At first Pandit had talked about removing poverty through 'Garibi Hatao' slogan. Later Indira Gandhi, and also said the same. Now the great-grandson of Nehru (Rahul Gandhi) is also giving the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. You tell me now, whose poverty has been alleviated? Only we are working towards eradicating poverty" Gadkari said.

Earlier, too said that the used Ambedkar's name to garner votes, but never did anything for him.

" party has always sought a vote in Baba Saheb's name but did nothing for him, while our government has given him respect," said Singh.

His statement comes days after top leaders of as many as 20 parties joined Kolkata rally organised by where they stressed the need for working unitedly to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Also present at the event were and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)