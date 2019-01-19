Woman, 2 aides arrested for abetting Bhaiyyu Maharaj's suicide

The woman and her aides and were arrested on charges of abetment of the self-styled guru's suicide, of Police, Indore Harinarayan said.

It was found that the woman, who was allegedly in a relationship with Bhaiyyu Maharaj was allegedly blackmailing Bhaiyyu Maharaj to marry her, police said citing ?obile chats, other digital evidence recovered from the three and statements from his wife and other relatives.

"We were not successful in the initial investigation based on evidence and the family's statements but on further investigations and on different statements provided by the family members we were able to crack the case," Mishra said.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj had shot himself dead on June 12, 2018, at his residence.

