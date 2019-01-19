WCD Ministry registers FIR against ICCW for financial fraud

The and (WCD) registered an FIR against (ICCW) for alleged financial fraud.

The Ministry explained that this step had to be taken after the ICCW's financial integrity was questioned by the during the hearings of a writ petition.

The court alleged that the ICCW had been working in clear violation of financial rules of the while utilising the funds received. It has been ascertained that the ICCW has not refunded the unspent balance of rupees Rs 5,44,002 for the year 2015-16 and Rs. 83,99,852 and Rs 2,19,70,197 for the year of 2014-16 and 2015-16, respectively.

In view of this, the government dissociated itself from the ICCW and revamped the scheme of Awards for children in 2018 to include bravery as an additional component in the Pradhan Mantri Children Awards.

The said bravery awards were organised by an NGO named ICCW. However, the government supported the winners also.

has shortlisted 26 awardees including one joint award for Child Award now renamed as Bal Shakti Puraskar under the category of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

The also finalised the names of two individuals and three institutions under National Child Welfare Awards category now renamed as Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

783 applications were received for the Baal Shakti Puruskar this year.

