Woman calls 911 to find 'burglar' Roomba inside bathroom

Gadgets can be useful, and also scary sometimes. A woman in Washington County, Oregon, called up claiming her was being burgled. Quite literally, it was being cleaned up, but by an innocent robotic cleaner.

The police received the distress call from the woman who reported a stranger was in her bathroom with the door locked and that she could see shadows under the door.

According to Cnet, police promptly responded and arrived at the house in minutes, complete with a full dog squad.

After the police called for the suspect to come out, the rustling coming from the bathroom became more frequent.

The police finally entered the bathroom with the guns drawn, only to find the trapped Roomba behind the door.

If you also deploy robots to do chores at your house, it will be a good practice to check for any missing ones before taking them for burglars and calling They may never trust you again.

