Firefox rolls out new features to prevent browser fingerprinting, cryptomining

Mozilla's Firefox has introduced nifty new features that will prevent sites from 'fingerprint tracking.'
The method allows sites to track you, even after you have cleared your cookies, through numerous tiny details about your system configuration.
The browser will also explicitly block cryptocurrency mining scripts that attempt to hijack your computer's resources to mine digital currency, The Verge reports.
The anti-tracking feature and blocking of mining scripts will be available in Firefox's Nightly builds in version 68 and its Beta builds in version 67.
Although these will be disabled by default, Mozilla plans to make them opt-out for Nightly builds.
To enable the features, head to Privacy tab, select Custom within Content Blocking, and tick boxes next to Cryptominers and Fingerprinters option.
