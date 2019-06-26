Women's agricultural labour linked to increasing rate of malnutrition in India: Study

Indian women's unaccounted contribution in the agriculture sector has a negative impact on the levels of members of the households, which contributes in increasing the rate of among children, recent findings suggest.

The study suggested that women's work in agriculture potentially has a negative impact on household nutrition, through a combination of reduced time for care work and

In most of rural India, women work as agricultural and family farm labourers, in addition to performing nearly all the childcare and household duties. Often men go to work in urban areas, leaving women to balance agricultural and household work, including and preparation.

The study also found that the lack of attention to women's time as a key factor in child outcomes is perhaps the main reason for the persistence of poor nutritional outcomes despite economic growth.

Longer working hours for women or increased work intensity can have detrimental effects on their own and, in turn, their ability to care for their children. This leads to a poor child- and household-level outcomes.

The study, published in the Journal of Feminist Economics, examines the intersections of gender with other forms of social identity and inequality.

In India, class, caste, and ethnicity play important roles in shaping access to resources, especially land. Those structural factors also determine women's agency, social norms around appropriate behaviour, notions of care and

"This new research examines how social identity, seasonality, and context shape women's agricultural work, as well as and feeding practices," said Nitya Rao, and development in the (UEA)

According to the team of researchers, women's agricultural work could potentially have negative outcomes, especially for the young child whose nutrition depends more on the mother's time for breastfeeding and supplementary feeding. The double burden of work and care often leads to a time trade-off between the two.

Rao's research drew on primary data from 12 villages in two Indian districts, Wardha (Maharashtra) and Koraput (Odisha) between 2014-2016. The study villages comprised a mix of castes and ethnicities, all with distinctive cultures and livelihoods, from land-owning cultivators to landless groups who survive by engaging in wage labour.

was found to be high in both areas, with near or more than 50 per cent of children underweight. In both regions, women account for nearly all the household work, such as bathing and feeding children, washing clothes and collecting water.

In Wardha, women harvest cotton manually, but the semi-arid region has reported severe agrarian distress over the past decade. Moreover, the smell of cotton and cotton dust causes headaches and leaves workers with no appetite or desire to cook or eat, which has implications for the rest of the household.

In Koraput, located in the semi-humid tropics, literacy rates and other human development indicators are low. People in this region, on average, work close to 13 hours a day. Resulting in sleep deprivation, especially during the peak agricultural seasons of planting and harvesting.

"We leave for our fields for early in the morning. There is no time to go to the forest to collect vegetables or greens, and no time to cook. We eat once a day - rice and ambli (sour gruel of rice flour and tamarind)," said Kamala Paroja, another one of the lead researchers.

According to the research team, in order to improve women's lives and household nutrition and outcomes, policies need to be context-specific, taking into consideration factors such as caste and location. Regardless, though, policies must aim to reduce the time- and effort-intensity of women's agricultural work.

"Infrastructural support that can reduce the drudgery and effort/time intensity of tasks, especially cooking, as well as and drinking water, alongside strengthening child-care services, will help move toward the Sustainable Development Goals of reducing hunger and stopping intergenerational nutritional deprivation," said Rao.

