Rs 9,000 cr earmarked to address issue of malnutrition

Over Rs 9,000 crore has been earmarked to address the issue of in children, pregnant women and adolescent girls, the was informed on Friday.

for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said the government had launched POSHAN Abhiyaan on December 18, 2017 for a three-year time frame commencing 2017 -18 with an overall budget of Rs 9,046 crore.

"To ensure a holistic approach, all 36 states and union territories and districts have been covered. The goals of POSHAN Abhiyaan are to achieve improvement in nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner during three years with fixed targets," she said during the Question Hour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)