Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a common condition in which there is an excessive long term force of blood applied to the artery walls leading to The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries are, the higher would be your

The recommended normal levels range between 120/80mm Hg to 140/90 mm Hg.

High rarely has noticeable symptoms. If left untreated it can increase the risk of or "A large number of people do not even know they have the condition. A major study in 2014 concluded that about 33 per cent urban and 25 per cent of rural Indians were hypertensive," informed Dr Shankar Narang, COO,

has been long recognised as one of the major risk factors for and premature deaths worldwide. "It is a 'Silent Killer' with every third person having suffered from it - has emerged as the most important risk factor for morbidity and mortality in all age groups across the globe," apprised Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta, Senior - Internal & Respiratory Services,

In most people, the cause of remains unknown. usually does not show any signs or symptoms. " may cause headaches, giddiness, breathlessness on exertion, tiredness, chest pain, and tingling in the hands and feet," informed Dr Tushar Rane, Consultant, Internal

Some characteristic risk factors for hypertension include obesity, drinking too much alcohol, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, processed food, and family history.

Hypertension not only affects older adults but young people as well. "Nowadays young patients come with various like or at a young age as early as 25-30 years," Dr Dutta added.

According to Dr Dutta's observation, such patients are diagnosed to have features of "The delayed diagnosis due to asymptomatic state, poor awareness and mass screening practices at the level of primary or secondary healthcare," Dr Dutta said.

Regular check-ups and proper case management under the supervision of a can help manage the condition and treat the ailment.

"The other than medical treatment which can be adopted are restriction of salt in the diet, quitting alcohol and smoking, weight reduction if obese, healthy diet, regular aerobic exercises, adopting yoga and meditation," Dr Rane pointed.

According to Dr Rane, treatment requires immediate medical management in addition to the and with a proper diet and exercise and regular consultation with a

There are some adverse effects of which include popularly known as 'blockages' in our arteries, "These are caused due to an accumulation of fats within the lumen of the blood vessel causing narrowing of the lumen," explained Dr Rane.

"Hypertensive nephropathy or is caused due to damage to the fine blood vessels and filters present within the kidney which unable the kidneys to excrete the toxic substances," he added.

Besides, hypertension can also damage eyes, a condition known as hypertensive retinopathy, and due to blockage in the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain parenchyma.

Dr Dutta feels that there should be more awareness about hypertension and robust screening campaigns at primary for early diagnosis of hypertension. "In addition to the screenings, measures such as spreading the awareness about a healthy lifestyle, good nutritious diet, and counseling of people addicted to tobacco/ alcohol should be taken up," she suggested.

The was first launched on 14th May 2005 by WHL (World Hypertension League), an association of 85 national hypertension societies and leagues. The objective behind the observance is to spread awareness about hypertension among the masses.

