Lower-than-normal levels of in the body may contribute to high by altering the way the kidneys handle sodium, a study warned Thursday.

deficiency is common in people with such as type 2 and chronic disease, according to the study published in of Physiology - Renal Physiology.

The way kidneys either excrete into the urine or reabsorb it into the body -- specifically through a pathway called the chloride cotransporter (NCC) -- also plays a role in control.

Less in the urine typically corresponds with higher blood pressure, said researchers.

Recent studies have suggested that may help regulate proteins that in turn regulate the NCC, but a direct link between zinc-deficiency-induced has not been examined.

Researchers compared male mice with to healthy controls with normal zinc levels.

The zinc-deficient mice developed high and a corresponding decrease in urinary sodium excretion.

The control group did not experience the same changes. A small group of the zinc-deficient mice were fed a zinc-rich diet partway through the study.

Once the animals' zinc reached adequate levels, blood pressure began to drop and urinary sodium levels increased.

"These significant findings demonstrate that enhanced renal (sodium) reabsorption plays a critical role in zinc-deficiency-induced hypertension," the researchers said.

"Understanding the specific mechanisms by which contributes to blood pressure dysregulation may have an important effect on the treatment of in settings," they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)