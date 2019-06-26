World lost 'gifted artist' 10 years ago, says Michael Jackson estate

It's been a decade since the world lost of Pop

Mourning his demise, his estate released a statement as a mark of tribute to the on Tuesday.

"Ten years ago today, the world lost a gifted and extraordinary humanitarian. The entire global community joined in grieving during a powerful and emotional memorial service witnessed by more people than had ever viewed a live event before," the statement began.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, the estate recalled the eulogy given by founder It also remembered Maya Angelou's poem 'We Had Him,' which was read by

"United in grief, the world wept not only at the loss of an artistic genius but at the void left by the loss of a father, son, and brother. He is more important than ever," the estate noted.

It also emphasised on Jackson's philanthropic efforts by referring to it as 'the true measure of Michael.'

"He comforted the unfortunate at hospitals, in long-term care facilities, and at halfway houses. He equipped Neverland Ranch with medical facilities to accommodate patients seeking refuge from their lonely hospital rooms, and thousands came. He visited troops on bases around the world serving their country. acknowledged his efforts with an award for Most Charities Supported by a Pop Star," read the statement.

The statement also highlighted Jackson's glorious career by remembering all his hit and singles.

"And when mastery of a craft is the measure, Michael Jackson's divine abilities remain the yardstick by which others are measured and against which today's masters still measure themselves," it continued.

In conclusion, the estate said, "we best remember Michael by paying tribute to his legacy of philanthropic work and ask fans everywhere to make a difference in their community."

Other than this, Jackson's family members - sister and nephew - also paid tributes to the late on

"It's been #10YearsWithoutMichaelJackson and the world is a much darker place since he passed. MJ lit up the world with his undeniable talent and his unwavering message of love. We must carry on this message of love and empathy, even if the blind can't see it.#HonorMJ," Taj tweeted.

Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 due to an overdose of anaesthetic propofol and sedatives. His who administered the drugs, Conrad Murray, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

