'Leaving Neverland' a 'public lynching', says Michael Jackson's family

Michael Jackson's family condemned the two-part documentary 'Leaving Neverland' in a statement released Monday, calling it a 'public lynching.' The documentary that alleges the late molested young boys premiered at the Film Festival.

The release prompted a statement from the singer's estate that called it a "tabloid character assassination," reported Variety.

The family's statement further reads, "We can't just stand by while this public lynching goes on, and the vulture tweeters and others who never met Michael go after him." It goes on to add that the late pop star is not there to defend himself, "otherwise these allegations would not have been made."

Much like the estate, the family too notes that both Robson and Safechuck said the had not molested them during Jackson's 2005 trial; subsequent lawsuits filed against the estate in 2013 were dismissed.

According to the family's statement, they are "furious" that the media, "without a shred of proof or single piece of physical evidence," chose to believe the word of "two admitted liars over the word of hundreds of families and friends around the world who spent time with Michael."

The family statement further goes on to read that the late pop star was an easy target because he was unique and despite a surprise raid of Neverland, he was found to be innocent of all charges brought against him.

"Michael always turned the other cheek," the statement reads, adding, "We have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family - that is the Jackson way. But we can't just stand by while this public lynching goes on, and the vulture tweeters and others who never met Michael go after him. Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made."

According to the Jackson family, the creators of the film were not interested in the truth and never interviewed a single person who knew except the two perjurers and their families.

The statement ends, "But the truth is on our side. Go do your research about these opportunists. The facts don't lie, people do. was and always will be 100 per cent innocent of these false allegations."

Despite the reactions from viewers, family, and fans alike, Robson and Safechuck, reportedly received a standing ovation at for the documentary which was directed by filmmaker Dan Reed, according to TMZ.

