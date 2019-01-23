Youth with disabilities more likely to experience harassment via technolog

A recent study finds youth with disabilities to be at an increased risk of technology-involved peer harassment.

The research suggests that while youths with disabilities, mental diagnoses and services experience peer harassment or at similar rates as other youth, understanding differences in how they experience it may lead to solutions that minimise risk to all youth.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Children & Schools.

According to the researchers, youths with a learning were more likely to experience harassment in person, while youths with a physical were more likely to experience harassment via technology. Depression was associated with peer harassment both in person and via technology.

"We hope these findings help schools consider the context in which these events occur and possible ways to minimise risk to all youths, including those with disabilities or those receiving special services in schools," the researchers said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)