3M Company, USA to spin off its healthcare biz

3M Company, USA (Promoter of 3M India) announced its intent to spin off its Health Care business, resulting in two world-class public companies well positioned to pursue their respective growth plans. The New 3M will remain a leading global material science innovator serving customers across a range of industrial and consumer end markets, and Health Care will be a leading global diversified healthcare technology company focused on wound care, healthcare IT, oral care, and biopharma filtration.

Health Care is currently expected to be spun off with net leverage of approximately 3.0x - 3.5x EBITDA and to be positioned for rapid deleveraging. Additionally, New 3M expects to retain a stake of 19.9% in Health Care, which will be monetized over time.

The spin-off is intended to be tax-free for U. S. federal income tax purposes.

The Company expects to complete the transaction by year-end 2023. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including final approval from the 3M Board of Directors, filing and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission, receipt of a tax opinion, receipt of a private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service, satisfactory completion of financing, and receipt of other regulatory approvals.

