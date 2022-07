Cipla's step-down subsidiary in US to divest 25.93% stake held in Avenue Therapeutics

Cipla announced that lnvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company in USA has entered into a Share Repurchase Agreement on 25 July 2022 with Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Avenue) and Fortress Biotech, Inc., for sale of 5,833,333 shares representing 25.93% of equity stake (on a fully diluted basis) held in Avenue for a consideration of USD 3 million and an additional amount upto USD 4 million on satisfaction of certain conditions.

On completion of the repurchase, Avenue shall cease to be an associate of the Company

