3M India Q3 PAT tumbles 17% to Rs 59 cr

On a consolidated basis, 3M India's net profit dropped 17.4% to Rs 59.39 crore on a 0.5% fall in net sales at Rs 741.44 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) skid 16.3% to Rs 80.74 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 96.41 crore in Q3 December 2019. Tax expense for the quarter advanced 12.83% to Rs 21.34 crore as against Rs 24.48 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during market hours today, 10 February 2021.

Shares of 3M India rose 1.64% to Rs 21,559.80. 3M India is a technology company which offers tapes, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, as well as offers scotch masking tape, scotch filament tape and scotch packaging tape.

