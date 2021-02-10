Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, KRBL Ltd and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2021.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up lost 14.99% to Rs 225.95 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd crashed 7.76% to Rs 56.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd tumbled 7.73% to Rs 419.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13305 shares in the past one month.

KRBL Ltd fell 7.48% to Rs 192.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56364 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd shed 5.98% to Rs 315. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52297 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11523 shares in the past one month.

