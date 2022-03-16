A2Z Infra Engineering CFO & KMP Rajiv Chaturvedi steps down

Rajiv Chaturvedi, the current chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of A2Z Infra Engineering resigned due to his personal reasons.

Mr Chaturvedi is going to be relieved from his responsibilities with effect from 31 March 2022.

On a consolidated basis, A2Z Infra Engineering reported net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 15.13 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales declined 3.25% to Rs 80.69 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

A2Z Infra Engineering is engaged in providing maintenance and engineering services. The company's segments include Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC), Renewable Energy Generation, Facility Management Services (FMS), Municipal Solid Waste Management (MSW), Facility Management (Home Services) and others.

Shares of A2Z Infra Engineering rose 0.19% to Rs 10.66 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)