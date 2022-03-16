Dredging Corporation of India to sign contract with Cochin Shipyard

-
Dredging Corporation of India on 17 March 2022 will sign a contract with Cochin Shipyard (Cochin) for construction of 12,000 cubic meter hopper capacity trailer suction hopper dredger for euro 104 million under Make in India program.
The construction period is about three years. The contract with Cochin Shipyard will be signed tomorrow, 17 March 2022.
The net profit of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 25.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales declined 7.33% to Rs 240.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 259.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.
Dredging Corporation of India is engaged in providing the services of capital dredging, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy, marine construction.
Shares of Dredging Corporation of India lost 0.58% to close at Rs 317.30 while Cochin Shipyard fell 1.31% to end at Rs 302.35 on BSE on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.
