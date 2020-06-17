Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7806.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 155.14% to Rs 354.39 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 7806.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4129.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 155.14% to Rs 354.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.354.39138.90-2094.19-2626.67-7705.01-3944.54-8096.77-4109.09-7806.00-4129.12

