Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Global Tradefin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Cement fixes record date for interim dividend
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Shree Tulsi Online.Com reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU