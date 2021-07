ABans Enterprises CFO resigns

With effect from 08 July 2021

ABans Enterprises announced the resignation of Nirbhay Vassa, Chief Financial Officer from the end of business hours of 08 July 2021.

Vassa's resignation from the position of Chief Financial Officer of Abans Enterprises is on account of administrative reasons and is being proposed to be appointed in another company of Abans Group.

