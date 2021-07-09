Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Erlotinib Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for lung cancer drug
AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI approval for osimertinib tablets
AstraZeneca set to launch Osimertinib 40mg/80mg film coated tablets
SPARC declines after USFDA denies application for cancer drug
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Osimertinib Tablets
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Erlotinib Tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Tarceva Tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg, of OSI Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
Erlotinib Tablets are indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations as detected by an.
FDA-approved test receiving first-line, maintenance, or second or greater line treatment after progression following at least one prior chemotherapy regimen.
Erlotinib Tablet in combination with gemcitabine is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Erlotinib Tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 37 million for twelve months ending March 2021 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 148 ANDA approvals (130 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU