ABB India expands and upgrades its smart power factory in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
ABB India gains on enhancing capacity of Vadodara-based factory
ABB India spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 152 cr
ABB inaugurates expanded digital substation products and systems factory in Gujarat
ABB India's Bengaluru based integrated campus receives IGBC platinum certification
ABB India sells its turbocharger biz. for Rs 310 cr
-
This first-of-its-kind facility manufactures, tests, and supplies ABB Smart Power's complete range of low voltage power equipment and energy management technologies to meet demand from the industry for increased reliability and energy savings.
It caters to the increasing demand across sectors including commercial and residential buildings, infrastructure, utility and renewable energy systems of solar, wind and many others where electricity is consumed.
Spanning over 8,400 sqm, the ABB Smart Power factory, links equipment such as robots, motors, and drives to the Internet of Things (IoT). The connected factory software highlights process optimization opportunities and schedules predictive maintenance to maximize productivity and efficiency. This resulted in enhanced productivity of 40% in the same space, with an energy efficiency of 15%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU