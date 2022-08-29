ABB India expands and upgrades its smart power factory in Bengaluru

ABB India has expanded and upgraded its Smart Power factory in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, to meet the strong demand growth for its Smart Power solutions and energy management technologies with one of the first Industry 5.0 production processes. The smart facility harnesses advanced collaborative robotics technology for better human-machine interface, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digitalization technologies to create a sophisticated, automated, and flexible future-ready factory.

This first-of-its-kind facility manufactures, tests, and supplies ABB Smart Power's complete range of low voltage power equipment and energy management technologies to meet demand from the industry for increased reliability and energy savings.

It caters to the increasing demand across sectors including commercial and residential buildings, infrastructure, utility and renewable energy systems of solar, wind and many others where electricity is consumed.

Spanning over 8,400 sqm, the ABB Smart Power factory, links equipment such as robots, motors, and drives to the Internet of Things (IoT). The connected factory software highlights process optimization opportunities and schedules predictive maintenance to maximize productivity and efficiency. This resulted in enhanced productivity of 40% in the same space, with an energy efficiency of 15%.

