L&T Technology Services bags multi-year deal from BMW Group

To provide high-end engineering services for BMW's suite of infotainment consolesL&T Technology Services announced today that it has won a 5-year, multi-million-dollar deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the company's suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.
The large deal was awarded to LTTS because of its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and LTTS' proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones. The LTTS team of engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.
LTTS has an existing Near Shore Center which provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group's suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles. The proximity to BMW Group's campus will enable LTTS' engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real time.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU