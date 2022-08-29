L&T Technology Services bags multi-year deal from BMW Group

To provide high-end engineering services for BMW's suite of infotainment consoles

L&T Technology Services announced today that it has won a 5-year, multi-million-dollar deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the company's suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.

The large deal was awarded to LTTS because of its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and LTTS' proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones. The LTTS team of engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.

LTTS has an existing Near Shore Center which provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group's suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles. The proximity to BMW Group's campus will enable LTTS' engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real time.

