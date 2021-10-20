ACC gains after Q3 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 450 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja Cements rises after Q2 PAT jumps 59% YoY to Rs 723 cr
Shree Cement to invest Rs 3500 cr in Rajasthan
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
ACC launches innovative and sustainable products during COVID-19
Sagar Cements gains on declaring a 5-for-1 stock split
-
ACC rose 1.92% at Rs 2288.70 after the cement major's consolidated net profit rose 23.73% to Rs 450.19 crore on 5.36% rise in net sales to Rs 3653.30 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 12.81% to Rs 609.95 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.
EBITDA rose 6.11% to Rs 712 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin stood at 19.5% during the quarter compared with 19.4% in the same quarter last year. EBIT for the quarter is higher by 10% at Rs 562 crore.
Cement sales volume rose 1.23% to 6.57 million tonnes while ready mix concrete (RMC) volume jumped 47.83% to 0.68 million cubic metres in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.
Cost of material as a percentage of sales grew by 200 bps to 13.1% in Q3 FY21 compared to last year. Power and fuel costs increased by 340 bps to 21.6% while freight costs fell 125 bps to 23.55% in the quarter.
Sridhar Balakrishnan, managing director and CEO said: ACC has recorded solid performance during the quarter through operational excellence and focus on sustainability while meeting customers' needs. Despite steep increase in fuel costs, our cost efficiency measures under project 'Parvat' have enabled us to maintain robust performance."
ACC said that economic activity is gaining momentum driven by accelerated progress in vaccination drive and reduction in Covid cases. The government impetus on infrastructure and housing will augur well for cement demand in the next quarters. The company is positive that the cement sector would benefit from increasing demand in various sectors such as housing, commercial and industrial construction.
ACC, a member of the Holcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mix concrete.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU