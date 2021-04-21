ACC launches innovative and sustainable products during COVID-19

ACC launched new innovative products during the COVID-19 pandemic. These launches demonstrate the commitment to be one of the most innovative and sustainable companies in building solutions in India.

By developing these cutting-edge building solutions, ACC aims to drive efficiency and deliver better value for commercial as well as individual customers. The differentiated properties of this innovative product line is bolstering acceptance across markets.

ACC Suraksha NX Anti washout Concrete was developed through advanced R&D. It is a highperforming anti-washout concrete which enables customers to pour the concrete without worrying about the high-water table in their foundation. The innovative product mix has a rapid setting time of approximately 2 hours and maintains the desired properties of concrete even when poured on surfaces with high-water content.

To deliver added value to customers, ACC launched ACC Thermofillcrete, a superior quality concrete that can dissipate heat and help lower the cost associated with excavation, backfilling and compaction.

ACC also launched ACC ADMIX, a concrete additive mixture range, under its Solutions & Products segment.

The ACC ADMIX range is a new generation polymer which is designed to impart exceptional performance in concrete.

In line with sustainability priorities, ECOPact, a ready mix green concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction was also launched. This is the first green concrete range launched in India and was brought from the parent LafargeHolcim. The aim is to give ecoconscious customers a choice to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. The innovative manufacturing process reduces CO2 emissions by up to 100%. Its introduction in the Indian market enhances the sustainable product offerings for the construction industry. This new sustainable product range has already been launched across 6 cities in India.

