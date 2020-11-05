Adani Green Energy announces commissioning of 50 MW solar power project

Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Two, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has commissioned its 50 MW Solar Power Project as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) for sale of power to third parties or on power exchange.

With this, 2,850 MW of AGEL's renewable energy projects are operational.

AGEL has total 14,195 MW portfolio of renewable capacity in India, out of which 11,345 MW projects are under implementation.

