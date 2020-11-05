Tata Power Company update on PT Arutmin Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power completes sale of three ships for $213 mln
Tata Power to sell ships to Oldendorff Carriers for $212.76 mln
Tata Power jumps after reporting surge in Q4 net profit
Tata Power seeks shareholders' nod to raise authorised share capital
Tata Power posts over two-fold jump in Q4 net to Rs 475 cr
-
Tata Power Company announced that PT Arutmin Indonesia (Arutmin) has secured the first extension of the Coal Contract of Work (CCoW) in the form of the Special Mining Business Permit (IUPK) by virtue of a Decree of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia.
This IUPK is granted for an initial period of 10 (ten) years up until 1st November 2030 and is extendable in accordance with the provisions of the applicable regulations. This extension confers certainty of the mining operations while certain terms of the extension are subject to implementation of other regulations.
The Company owned 30% stake in Arutmin through its subsidiary, Bhira Investments.
Currently, this investment is held for sale as Bhira Investments, has entered into an agreement to sell its entire stake in Arutmin and associated companies in coal trading and infrastructure. The sale transaction is awaiting closure due to pending receipt of part sale consideration.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU