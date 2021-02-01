Adani Green Energy commissions 100 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh

ASE4PL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, commissioned 100 MW (2x50 MW) Solar Power Plants at Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district and Sahaswan in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The plants were commissioned almost 1 month ahead to their scheduled commissioning date.

Both the plants have Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) at Rs. 3.22/kWh and 3.19/kWh, for a period of 25 years.

With this, the company has added a capacity of 700 MW capacity since the beginning of challenging COVID-19 pandemic crisis. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 14,815 MW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.

