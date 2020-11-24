Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 2.59%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 1.21%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 68.39% over last one month compared to 19.18% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 8.98% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 2.59% today to trade at Rs 1210.55. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.21% to quote at 2016.57. The index is up 19.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 2.08% and K E C International Ltd added 1.17% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 4.18 % over last one year compared to the 8.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 68.39% over last one month compared to 19.18% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 8.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4535 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1215.1 on 24 Nov 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 95.45 on 22 Nov 2019.

