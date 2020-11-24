Jubilant Industries to sell its liquor license

-
ALSO READ
Ensure sale of alcohol through proper scanning: Delhi govt to liquor shops
Mintel: 41 percent of young Indian beer drinkers are willing to switch to low or no alcohol beer
DGFT Extends Validity Of License For Tur Imports Till 31 December 2020
Man, woman held for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi
Deepak Fertilisers forays into hand sanitizer space
-
Jubilant Industries has executed an 'Agreement to Sell' for transfer of portable liquor license of the company for manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor ('License') on 23 November 2020.
The transfer of the License is subject to certain conditions as set out in the Agreement to Sell. Consequent to the transfer of the License, the company shall no longer be manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 November 2020. Shares of Jubilant Industries rose 9.99% to settle at Rs 200.30 yesterday.
Jubilant Industries is the flagship company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia group. The company's diversified portfolio includes a wide range of crop nutrition, crop growth and crop protection agri products and performance polymers products comprising consumer products like adhesives, wood finishes; food polymers and latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU