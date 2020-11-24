Jubilant Industries to sell its liquor license

Jubilant Industries has executed an 'Agreement to Sell' for transfer of portable liquor license of the company for manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor ('License') on 23 November 2020.

The transfer of the License is subject to certain conditions as set out in the Agreement to Sell. Consequent to the transfer of the License, the company shall no longer be manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 November 2020. Shares of Jubilant Industries rose 9.99% to settle at Rs 200.30 yesterday.

Jubilant Industries is the flagship company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia group. The company's diversified portfolio includes a wide range of crop nutrition, crop growth and crop protection agri products and performance polymers products comprising consumer products like adhesives, wood finishes; food polymers and latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex.

