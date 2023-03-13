Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 0.93% over last one month compared to 4.08% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.52% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 717.2. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.84% to quote at 2855.46. The index is up 4.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 5% and Adani Power Ltd added 4.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 14.68 % over last one year compared to the 6.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 0.93% over last one month compared to 4.08% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16171 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 439.35 on 28 Feb 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)