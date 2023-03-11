JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

M&M's total production rises 14% YoY in February
Business Standard

Canara Bank hikes MCLR rates by 10-45 bps

Capital Market 

The PSU lender increased marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 12 March 2023.

The overnight MCLR increased by 35 basis points from 7.55% to 7.90%. MCLR for one month rose by 45 basis points from 7.55% to 8%. The interest rates on the three month MCLR was raised by 25 basis points from 7.90% to 8.15%.

The six month MCLR rate increased from 8.30% to 8.40% and one year MCLR rate rose from 8.15% to 8.35%, a 10 basis point hike. The revised rates will be effective from 12 March 2023.

Canara Bank is a public sector bank. As on 31 December 2022, the bank has 9,720 bank branches, out of which 3049 are rural, 2744 semi-urban, 1,998 urban & 1,929 metro along with 10,745 ATMs. The bank is also having 3 overseas branches in London, New York and Dubai.

The public sector bank reported 91.88% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,882 crore on 23.01% rise in total income to Rs 26,217 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Canara Bank slipped 3.95% to end at Rs 298.10 on Friday, 10 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU