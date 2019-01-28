Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Slides 13.01%, S&P BSE India Infrastructure index Drops 1.84%

-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd has lost 15.62% over last one month compared to 7.02% fall in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.15% drop in the SENSEX
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd lost 13.01% today to trade at Rs 325.95. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is down 1.84% to quote at 184.1. The index is down 7.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aban Offshore Ltd decreased 3.02% and Adani Transmission Ltd lost 2.67% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went down 27.37 % over last one year compared to the 0.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd has lost 15.62% over last one month compared to 7.02% fall in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 84334 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 450 on 25 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 293.95 on 30 Oct 2018.
