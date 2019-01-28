Larsen & Toubro Ltd Spikes 2.34%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.16%

JUST IN
Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 2.34% today to trade at Rs 1315.6. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.16% to quote at 17373.18. The index is down 7.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dilip Buildcon Ltd increased 0.55% and NBCC (India) Ltd added 0.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 15.81 % over last one year compared to the 0.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has lost 8.58% over last one month compared to 7.53% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.25% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19775 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1469.6 on 01 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1183.4 on 23 Oct 2018.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 09:30 IST

