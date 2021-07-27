Adani Ports to raise US$ 750 million via fixed rate senior unsecured notes issuance

The Finance Committee of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to US$ 750 million.

The notes will be issued in two tranches: US$ 300 million due 2032 (coupon 3.828% payable semi-annually) and US$ 450 million due 2041 (coupon 5% payable semi-annually).

The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, for capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

The company has received Baa3 (Negative) by Moody's, BBB- (Stable) by S&P and BBB- (Negative) by Fitch for the Notes.

