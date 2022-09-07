Adani Transmission's arm incorporates subsidiary for power supply

Adani Transmission announced that Adani Transmission Step-Two, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has incorporated its subsidiary in the name of Adani Transmission Mahan (ATML) on 5 September, 2022.

Adani Transmission Mahan will carry on the business of transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.

Adani Transmission Step-Two incorporated ATML with an initial authorised and paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh each and said that it will commence its business operations in due course.

Adani Transmission (ATL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group. ATL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of approximately 18,795 ckm, out of which approximately 14,651 ckm is operational and approximately 4,064 ckm is at various stages of construction.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 61.1% to Rs 168.46 crore despite of 22% increase in revenue to Rs 3,049 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Adani Transmission declined 0.86% to Rs 3,928.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)