Volumes spurt at ACC Ltd counter

Star Cement Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 September 2022.

ACC Ltd registered volume of 51695 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9400 shares. The stock rose 3.81% to Rs.2,425.30. Volumes stood at 18790 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd clocked volume of 28550 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6888 shares. The stock gained 2.75% to Rs.97.25. Volumes stood at 4268 shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd witnessed volume of 5108 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1241 shares. The stock increased 4.17% to Rs.3,404.65. Volumes stood at 649 shares in the last session.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd registered volume of 2265 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock rose 3.79% to Rs.2,016.80. Volumes stood at 1188 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 22488 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9154 shares. The stock rose 3.11% to Rs.781.55. Volumes stood at 8597 shares in the last session.

