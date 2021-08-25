Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail update on conversion of partly paid-up shares

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail announced that upon receipt of listing and trading approval on 23 August 2021, 8.97 crore equity shares of the Company have been:

a) converted into fully paid-up shares [ISIN INE647O01011] ; and b) credited in the demat account of the shareholders.

Consequent to the above, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands at 93.76 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating Rs 937.50 crore.

