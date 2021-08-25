Cipla and Kemwell partner to enter into respiratory biosimilars space

Cipla and Kemwell Biopharma, a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation announced the execution of a joint venture agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialise biosimilars for global markets.

For this purpose, a joint venture company shall be incorporated with an aim to enter the respiratory biosimilars space.

Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will leverage Cipla and Kemwell's complementary strengths for end-to-end product development, clinical development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialisation of biopharmaceutical products. Cipla's respiratory prowess combined with Kemwell's expertise in biologics will accelerate bringing these essential products to market.

