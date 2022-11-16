Affordable Robotic hits the roof on bagging orders

Affordable Robotic and Automation hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 162.75 after the company said it booked orders worth Rs 120 crore as on October 2022 end.

The company said that its order book comprises of automation and car parking. The firm will execute the orders this financial year i.e before March 23.

The stock's current market capitalization stands at is Rs 165.67 crore on the BSE.

Affordable Robotic & Automation is engaged in the business of manufacturing of jigs & fixtures, multilevel car parking. The company reported net loss of Rs 8.56 crore and net sales of Rs 18.13 crore in the year ended September 2022.

