Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 November 2022.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 November 2022.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd spiked 13.22% to Rs 16.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 64.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd soared 11.67% to Rs 46.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd surged 9.12% to Rs 609. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1604 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd added 8.84% to Rs 320.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50186 shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd advanced 8.72% to Rs 60.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)