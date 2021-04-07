AGC Networks complete acquisition of majority stake in Z Services HQ DMCC, UAE

AGC Networks (AGC) has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Z Services HQ DMCC, UAE (Z Services HQ) through its indirect subsidiary - Black Box Holdings Cayman Islands.

Z Services HQ is is a Cyber security cloud services provider, offering Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Unified Cloud security, Email Cloud Security / Archiving, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Public Wifi Cloud Services, Cyber Security Awareness Cloud Services, End point detection and response cloud services, combined with service implementation and digital transformation professional services.

The acquisition will help to strengthen presence in the Middle East region and add cloud Cybersecurity services capabilities to offer a wide range of services to customers.

This also gives an opportunity to cross sell between current customers of AGC Black Box and Z Services HQ

