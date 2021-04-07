AGC Networks complete acquisition of majority stake in Z Services HQ DMCC, UAE

-
ALSO READ
Narayana Hrudayalaya update on expansion in Cayman Island
Narayana Hrudayalaya gains on expansion in Cayman Islands
Aster DM gains on plan to set up hospital in Cayman Islands
Aster DM Healthcare gains on incorporating firm in Cayman Islands
Aster DM Healthcare signs agreement with Govt. of Cayman Island
-
AGC Networks (AGC) has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Z Services HQ DMCC, UAE (Z Services HQ) through its indirect subsidiary - Black Box Holdings Cayman Islands.
Z Services HQ is is a Cyber security cloud services provider, offering Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Unified Cloud security, Email Cloud Security / Archiving, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Public Wifi Cloud Services, Cyber Security Awareness Cloud Services, End point detection and response cloud services, combined with service implementation and digital transformation professional services.
The acquisition will help to strengthen presence in the Middle East region and add cloud Cybersecurity services capabilities to offer a wide range of services to customers.
This also gives an opportunity to cross sell between current customers of AGC Black Box and Z Services HQ
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU