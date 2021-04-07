Tata Power Solar Systems expands solar modules capacity at Bengaluru unit

Tata Power Solar Systems, India's largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, today announced a significant expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, taking the total production capacity of cells and modules to 1,100 MW. The expansion is based on the significant increase in demand that the company has seen for its solar modules, as well as the expected increase in demand due to supportive policy steps announced recently by the Government of India for creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).

Tata Power Solar, is one of the few companies globally to have a long operating history of 31 years.

This is a strong proof point for the company's ability to honour the 25 years warranty that solar modules come with. Tata Power Solar has seen an increase in demand for its products which reaffirms the faith customers put in the quality of its products. The expansion comes amid the positive intent of the Government of India towards making this country a manufacturing hub and lessen its dependency on other countries as far as import of solar cells and modules are concerned.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)