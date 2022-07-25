Ahluwalia Contracts wins new orders worth Rs 1129.80 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured orders worth Rs 1129.80 crore as follows:

- Order worth Rs 422.16 crore for construction of medical college and hospital at Bongaigoan, Assam from Govt. of Assam.

- Order worth Rs 469.64 crore for development of additional campus and EWS Hostel, NIT Patna on EPC basis.

The order has been awarded by NBCC (India).

- Order worth Rs 238 crore for civil structure and development works of commercial project LP-1B - 03 at Dial-II, Aerocitv, New Delhi awarded by Alborz Developers.

The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs.2132.13 crore till date.

