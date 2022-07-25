Ahluwalia Contracts wins new orders worth Rs 1129.80 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ahluwalia Contracts wins orders worth Rs 139.33 cr
Ahluwalia Contracts gallops after bagging order worth Rs 150 cr
Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 139 crore
PNC Infratech soars on bagging road contracts worth Rs 4,384 crore
After Commissioning Rs. 500 cr worth Contracts, Smartworld Developers to Cumulatively Award Rs. 1200 cr worth Contracts in 90 Days
-
- Order worth Rs 422.16 crore for construction of medical college and hospital at Bongaigoan, Assam from Govt. of Assam.
- Order worth Rs 469.64 crore for development of additional campus and EWS Hostel, NIT Patna on EPC basis.
The order has been awarded by NBCC (India).
- Order worth Rs 238 crore for civil structure and development works of commercial project LP-1B - 03 at Dial-II, Aerocitv, New Delhi awarded by Alborz Developers.
The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs.2132.13 crore till date.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU