TCS offers innovative sustainability solutions on Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it is now offering its suite of innovative sustainability solutions on the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, to help clients plan, design and implement their ESG strategies.

Leveraging its deep contextual knowledge of its clients' business and technology landscapes, TCS will help them realize the benefits of the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, using its native capabilities to break down data silos, unify data intelligence and enable near real-time visibility into emissions.

Additionally, it will help integrate its own as well as third-party solutions for carbon reduction, replacement, and removal with clients' existing systems so they can test, refine, and scale their sustainability initiatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)