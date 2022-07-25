TCS offers innovative sustainability solutions on Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

-
ALSO READ
TCS launches Enterprise 5G Edge suite of solutions with Microsoft Azure private MEC
L&T and Microsoft ink partnership to develop regulated sector cloud offering
iGTB to adopt Microsoft as its preferred cloud platform for powering transaction banking
TCS and Google Cloud partner with Fletcher Building
LTTS plans to achieve carbon and water neutrality by 2030
-
Leveraging its deep contextual knowledge of its clients' business and technology landscapes, TCS will help them realize the benefits of the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, using its native capabilities to break down data silos, unify data intelligence and enable near real-time visibility into emissions.
Additionally, it will help integrate its own as well as third-party solutions for carbon reduction, replacement, and removal with clients' existing systems so they can test, refine, and scale their sustainability initiatives.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU