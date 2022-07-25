Board of Vodafone Idea has allotted 42.76 cr warrants to promoter group entity

-
At meeting held on 25 July 2022The Board of Vodafone Idea at its meeting held on 25 July 2022 has approved the allotment of 42,76,56,421 warrants to Euro Pacific Securities (a Vodafone Group entity and promoter of the Company) for cash at an issue price of Rs. 10.20 per warrant, against receipt of 100% of the issue price received upfront, aggregating to Rs. 436.21 crore, with a right to the warrant holder to apply for and be allotted 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the company at a premium of Re. 0.20 (i.e. twenty paise) within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment.
