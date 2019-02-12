Akashdeep Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.94% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Akashdeep Metal Industries declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 98.94% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.1110.39 -99 OPM %36.360.67 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.030.05 -40
