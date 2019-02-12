Supreme Holdings & Hospitality standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 62.05% to Rs 12.04 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 62.05% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.047.43 62 OPM %0.17-1.08 -PBDT0.340.19 79 PBT0.300.18 67 NP0.200.02 900

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:49 IST

