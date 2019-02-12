Supreme Holdings & Hospitality standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality standalone net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2018 quarter
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality approves change in registered office
The Farm at San Benito, now part of CG Hospitality Group
Lulu Group's hospitality investment arm enters Swiss market
ITC Hotels acquires Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa
-
Sales rise 62.05% to Rs 12.04 croreNet profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 62.05% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.047.43 62 OPM %0.17-1.08 -PBDT0.340.19 79 PBT0.300.18 67 NP0.200.02 900
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU